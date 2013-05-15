PARIS May 15 France entered a shallow recession
in the first three months of the year as the economy contracted
by 0.2 percent because of weak exports, investment and household
spending, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency
showed on Wednesday.
The data - which marks France's first recession in four
years - is further bad news for the Socialist government after
the number of jobless people hit an all-time high in March.
French growth has faltered as raging unemployment undermines
the confidence of both consumers and businesses, which are
struggling to cope with government belt-tightening.
INSEE said investment contracted 0.9 percent in the first
quarter, with business investment down 0.8 percent, while
exports contracted for the second quarter in a row, shrinking by
0.5 percent.
Household consumption dropped by 0.1 percent, contracting
for the first time since the second quarter of last year despite
higher spending on energy due to a particularly cold winter.
A Reuters poll of 23 economists had an average forecast for
the 2 trillion euro ($2.60 trillion) economy to contract 0.1
percent in the first quarter.
Recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of
contracting GDP. The French economy shrank by a revised 0.2
percent in the final quarter of last year.
Most private sector economists say the economy would be
lucky to grow 0.1 percent this year, as President Francois
Hollande's government forecast last month that it would.
In light of the weak economic outlook, the European
Commission has offered France two extra years to bring its
public deficit in line with an EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, but
is seeking firm commitments to more reforms in exchange.