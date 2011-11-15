PARIS, Nov 15 French national statistics office INSEE on Tuesday gave the following final GDP data for the third quarter of 2011:

QUARTERS YEARS

Q4'10 Q1'11 Q2'11 Q3'11 2010 2011* Total GDP 0.3 0.9 -0.1 0.4 1.4 1.7 Imports 0.3 3.1 -1.2 0.3 8.3 5.0 Household consumption 0.4 0.3 -0.8 0.3 1.3 0.6 Public consumption 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.2 1.2 0.7 Investment 0.4 1.2 0.6 0.4 -1.4 2.8 - Business investment 0.8 1.9 0.3 -0.3 2.0 4.0 - Household investment 0.7 -0.1 1.2 1.4 -1.4 2.9 - Public investment 1.4 1.6 0.7 0.5 -9.7 -0.2 Exports 0.2 1.3 0.5 0.7 9.3 4.1

Contributions to growth: Domestic demand 0.3 0.5 -0.3 0.3 0.8 1.1 exstocks Stocks variations -0.1 1.0 -0.2 0.0 0.5 0.9 Trade balance 0.1 -0.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 -0.3

* Forecast takes into account actual growth for Q3 and is based on the assumption there will be zero growth in the remainder of the year.