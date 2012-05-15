GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; pound drops in UK election
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
May 15 French national statistics office INSEE on Tuesday gave the following preliminary GDP data for the first quarter of 2012: Q2'11 Q3'11 Q4'11 Q1'12 2011 2012* Total GDP 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 1.7 0.2 Imports -0.6 0.4 -1.4 0.7 5.2 -0.3 Household - 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 consumption Public 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.7 consumption Investment 0.7 0.2 1.3 -0.8 3.5 0.4 - Business investment 0.3 -0.5 1.9 -1.4 5.1 -0.2 - Household investment 1.3 1.2 0.3 -0.2 3.2 0.9 - Public investment 0.2 0.3 1.0 -0.1 -1.8 0.8 Exports 0.9 1.4 1.1 0.3 5.5 2.1 Contributions to growth: Domestic -0.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.9 0.4 demand exstocks Stocks 0.0 -0.3 -1.0 0.1 0.8 -0.8 variations Trade 0.4 0.2 0.7 -0.1 0.0 0.6 balance * Forecast takes into account actual growth for Q1 and is based on the assumption there will be zero growth in the remainder of the year.
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - company and Wells Fargo Bank, and certain lenders under company's credit agreement entered into a waiver agreement