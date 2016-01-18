* Hollande offers firms 2,000-euro payout for new hires
* Socialist leader says will press on with reforms
* Unions, left-wing lawmakers criticise plan
* Employers say in right direction but not enough
* President seeks to save chance of 2017 re-election
By Leigh Thomas and Michel Rose
PARIS, Jan 18 French President Francois Hollande
announced a two-billion-euro ($2.2 billion) job-creation scheme
on Monday as he sought to save his 2017 re-election chances,
offering a nod to the left of his Socialist party without
undoing business-friendly reforms.
Rising unemployment, at an 18-year high of 10.6 percent, has
dogged Hollande throughout his presidency and is a reminder to
voters that he has failed to live up to promises to put the
jobless rate on a convincingly downward path, which he set as a
pre-condition for running in the next presidential election.
Hollande said the plan, which includes subsidies for firms
that hire new staff, was not a political calculation.
He resisted pressure from some in his party for something
more radical to help the low-paid and unemployed after regional
election losses, drawing ire from some lawmakers and trade
unionists, while employers said the moves were a step in the
right direction but did not go far enough.
Hollande reaffirmed plans to push ahead with more
business-friendly changes, including a cap on the amount
dismissed workers can claim in labour courts, something
employers have long called for.
"What counts is to go all the way with reforms, to do the
reforms that are expected without thinking about anything else
other than their effectiveness, the utility and pertinence,"
Hollande said in a speech presenting the measures.
"On that point, I will go all the way and I urge everyone to
take part," he said.
Under Hollande's two-year plan, which takes effect
immediately, companies with fewer than 250 workers would get
2,000 euros for hiring youths and unemployed people on contracts
lasting more than six months.
A further one billion euros would go towards job training
and a payroll tax cut will be made permanent. The aim is to get
500,000 people into training programmes, up from 400,000 in the
first nine months of last year, bringing them out of the jobless
total which has been stuck at a record high of 3.5 million.
"It's a victory for the reformist side," said Saxo Bank
economist Christopher Dembik. "He clearly thinks the election
will be won on the centre-ground of politics."
Drawing the ire of some trade unionists, Hollande also
suggested unemployment benefit payments go on for too long, a
nod to representatives of employers and employees who are in
charge of reforming the deficit-stricken unemployment benefit
system.
"How shameful to suggest the jobless are lazy or privileged
people," said Philippe Martinez, the head of the communist CGT
union, France's largest.
MORE MONEY FOR JOBS
Hollande also said more money would be funnelled into public
research and rejected calls to ditch a generous research and
development tax credit popular with companies.
"There's a desire to not upset anyone, to appeal to all
political sides with measures that are interventionist for the
left and others that are pro-business," said Francois
Miquet-Marty, head of Viavoice pollsters.
The two billion euro cost of the scheme will be financed
with additional savings elsewhere in the budget, Hollande said.
The head of the Medef employers association, Pierre Gattaz,
said the measures went in the right direction but employers
would have preferred a permanent scheme of hiring bonuses and
voiced regret that nothing was done to reform labour contracts.
Left-wingers like Socialist lawmaker Christian Paul
criticized Hollande's latest anti-unemployment effort as
insufficient and weakening job security.
Some economists also doubted the job plan could make a
sustainable dent in unemployment beyond the statistical impact
of moving thousands of unemployed workers from the closely
watched jobless claim numbers into the 'in training' category.
"It will have a positive impact on unemployment, but that
will be a mechanical one, we won't be on a natural downward
trend," Saxo Bank's Dembik said.
However, Societe Generale's Michel Martinez said the
training plan offered the advantage of making a future reform of
the unemployment benefit system more palatable to moderate,
reformist unions like the CFDT.
Hollande has been under pressure from lawmakers like Paul to
make a more left-leaning push in an effort to win over working
class voters after the party suffered heavy losses in regional
elections in December.
That has fuelled concern among reformists in his camp that
Hollande's pro-business economic reforms will stall.
One French newspaper on Monday reported talk that popular
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out resigning if
reforms do not go ahead.
In a sign of support for Macron, Hollande mentioned the
young minister several times in the speech and said the plan
would go hand-in-hand with Macron's push to tear down legal
barriers to practicing many professions.
