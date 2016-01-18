* Hollande offers firms 2,000-euro payout for new hires

* Socialist leader says will press on with reforms

* Unions, left-wing lawmakers criticise plan

* Employers say in right direction but not enough

* President seeks to save chance of 2017 re-election (Adds economist quotes, details)

By Leigh Thomas and Michel Rose

PARIS, Jan 18 French President Francois Hollande announced a two-billion-euro ($2.2 billion) job-creation scheme on Monday as he sought to save his 2017 re-election chances, offering a nod to the left of his Socialist party without undoing business-friendly reforms.

Rising unemployment, at an 18-year high of 10.6 percent, has dogged Hollande throughout his presidency and is a reminder to voters that he has failed to live up to promises to put the jobless rate on a convincingly downward path, which he set as a pre-condition for running in the next presidential election.

Hollande said the plan, which includes subsidies for firms that hire new staff, was not a political calculation.

He resisted pressure from some in his party for something more radical to help the low-paid and unemployed after regional election losses, drawing ire from some lawmakers and trade unionists, while employers said the moves were a step in the right direction but did not go far enough.

Hollande reaffirmed plans to push ahead with more business-friendly changes, including a cap on the amount dismissed workers can claim in labour courts, something employers have long called for.

"What counts is to go all the way with reforms, to do the reforms that are expected without thinking about anything else other than their effectiveness, the utility and pertinence," Hollande said in a speech presenting the measures.

"On that point, I will go all the way and I urge everyone to take part," he said.

Under Hollande's two-year plan, which takes effect immediately, companies with fewer than 250 workers would get 2,000 euros for hiring youths and unemployed people on contracts lasting more than six months.

A further one billion euros would go towards job training and a payroll tax cut will be made permanent. The aim is to get 500,000 people into training programmes, up from 400,000 in the first nine months of last year, bringing them out of the jobless total which has been stuck at a record high of 3.5 million.

"It's a victory for the reformist side," said Saxo Bank economist Christopher Dembik. "He clearly thinks the election will be won on the centre-ground of politics."

Drawing the ire of some trade unionists, Hollande also suggested unemployment benefit payments go on for too long, a nod to representatives of employers and employees who are in charge of reforming the deficit-stricken unemployment benefit system.

"How shameful to suggest the jobless are lazy or privileged people," said Philippe Martinez, the head of the communist CGT union, France's largest.

MORE MONEY FOR JOBS

Hollande also said more money would be funnelled into public research and rejected calls to ditch a generous research and development tax credit popular with companies.

"There's a desire to not upset anyone, to appeal to all political sides with measures that are interventionist for the left and others that are pro-business," said Francois Miquet-Marty, head of Viavoice pollsters.

The two billion euro cost of the scheme will be financed with additional savings elsewhere in the budget, Hollande said.

The head of the Medef employers association, Pierre Gattaz, said the measures went in the right direction but employers would have preferred a permanent scheme of hiring bonuses and voiced regret that nothing was done to reform labour contracts.

Left-wingers like Socialist lawmaker Christian Paul criticized Hollande's latest anti-unemployment effort as insufficient and weakening job security.

Some economists also doubted the job plan could make a sustainable dent in unemployment beyond the statistical impact of moving thousands of unemployed workers from the closely watched jobless claim numbers into the 'in training' category.

"It will have a positive impact on unemployment, but that will be a mechanical one, we won't be on a natural downward trend," Saxo Bank's Dembik said.

However, Societe Generale's Michel Martinez said the training plan offered the advantage of making a future reform of the unemployment benefit system more palatable to moderate, reformist unions like the CFDT.

Hollande has been under pressure from lawmakers like Paul to make a more left-leaning push in an effort to win over working class voters after the party suffered heavy losses in regional elections in December.

That has fuelled concern among reformists in his camp that Hollande's pro-business economic reforms will stall.

One French newspaper on Monday reported talk that popular Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out resigning if reforms do not go ahead.

In a sign of support for Macron, Hollande mentioned the young minister several times in the speech and said the plan would go hand-in-hand with Macron's push to tear down legal barriers to practicing many professions. (Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus and Janet Lawrence)