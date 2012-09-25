Warren Buffett lunch bidding quickly hits $1 mln

By Jonathan Stempel June 5 An auction for well-heeled fans of Warren Buffett to eat lunch with the billionaire in support of a San Francisco charity that helps the homeless and impoverished got off to a fast start, with bidding quickly hitting seven figures. The top bid was $1 million as of 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Monday, and had been made within two minutes of the auction's Sunday night launch. Bids often surge near the end of the eBay auction, which concl