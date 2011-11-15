PARIS Nov 15 France's economy grew by a better-than-expected 0.4 percent in the third quarter, after a revised 0.1 percent contraction in the second, helped by a rebound in household consumption and stronger exports, national statistics agency INSEE said.

A Reuters poll of 31 analysts had predicted third quarter GDP growth of 0.3 percent. With analysts worried Europe is slipping toward a new recession, numbers for the euro zone as a whole are due later on Tuesday.

The preliminary data on Tuesday showed that household consumption grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter, reversing some of its 0.8 percent decline in the previous three months, as spending on automobiles and energy, water and waste recovered.

Exports expanded by 0.7 percent, accelerating from a 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter, while capital investment grew 0.4 percent. Following destocking by companies in the second quarter, inventories were flat in the third.

Second quarter GDP was revised down to -0.1 percent from a previous reading of 0.0 percent. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn)