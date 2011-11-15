(Adds analysts, details)
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS Nov 15 A rebound in household
consumption lifted France's economic growth to a
better-than-expected 0.4 percent in the third quarter, after a
contraction in the second, but economists warned it was just a
lull before a likely return to recession.
Amid concerns the euro zone is slipping towards a new
downturn, preliminary figures from France's national statistics
agency INSEE showed the region's second largest economy beat
analysts' forecasts for growth of 0.3 percent in the third
quarter.
Underpinning its performance was a recovery in household
consumption, which grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter
after a 0.8 percent slump in the previous three months. Unlike
export-sensitive Germany, domestic consumption is the motor of
the French economy.
Much of the growth here was due to a 0.2 percent rebound in
spending on automobiles, which had plunged 11 percent in the
second quarter after the end of a government scrappage incentive
scheme to protect French automakers.
Energy and water usage also climbed in the third quarter
after falling during the previous three months due to mild
weather.
But with the worsening euro zone debt crisis weighing on
household and business sentiment, plus a
tightening of austerity measures by the French government,
economists warned the economy was likely to contract in the
coming quarters.
"You could call this the lull in the storm," said Marc
Touati of Assya Compagnie Financiere. "What's worrying is that
industrial investment has started going down, which proves that
the virtuous circle of investment, growth and job creation is
not working."
"This number is a rest-stop between two falls in GDP. We're
not in recession, but we are not far from recession."
Economists pointed to a weak jobs market as the main threat
to French growth prospects. Unemployment, running at more than 9
percent, has a strong correlation with household consumption.
Data from INSEE on Tuesday showed that non-farm payrolls
were flat in the third quarter, suggesting sustained softness in
employment.
Citing a deterioration in the jobs market since June,
Barclays Capital said a negative feedback loop was taking hold
in France, and predicted a 0.1 percent drop in fourth quarter
GDP.
WEAK INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
Second quarter GDP was revised down to -0.1 percent from a
previous reading of 0.0 percent, principally due to weakness in
industrial production, INSEE said. Figures for September,
released last week, showed industrial production fell a worse
than expected 1.7 percent month-on-month, setting a negative
tone for fourth quarter growth.
"We are likely to get something quite a bit worse in the
fourth quarter. What we have seen for production in September is
not encouraging," said Jean-Louis Mourier, of Aurel BGC.
"The image we will get of the year is one of ups and downs,
but the trend from the third quarter will not hold up in the
fourth."
Third quarter exports expanded by 0.7 percent, accelerating
from a 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter, but demand for
imports grew faster still as consumption increased, meaning the
overall contribution of net exports to growth fell to a slender
0.1 percentage point.
Following destocking by companies in the second quarter,
inventories were flat in the third.
With President Nicolas Sarkozy's government intent on
meeting an EU deficit target of 3 percent of GDP by 2013 --
having announced last week austerity measures worth 65 billion
euros over five years -- economists said any growth in France
would have to come from trade, but that appeared increasingly
unlikely.
"Foreign demand will be weak as well, as France's main
trading partners will probably also see their economies shrink,"
said Joost Beamont of ABN Amro. "Looking forward, it is likely
that this will have been the last bright spot for a while. We
expect the economy to shrink in the coming quarters."
