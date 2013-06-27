PARIS, June 27 Morale among French consumers is
at an all-time low and they are more pessimistic than ever about
their future living standards, data showed on Thursday, adding
further to the gloom as France battles with unemployment.
The figures showed the euro zone's second-largest economy,
hit by lagging trade competitiveness and a caught in a shallow
recession, will not be able to count on its traditional driver -
consumer spending - to rebound.
The sickly growth will leave France's 2013 public deficit
near 4 percent of economic output, overshooting an already
revised target of 3.7 percent and further away from an EU goal
of 3 percent, the state auditor said in a report on Thursday.
Consumer confidence, which came in three points below
analyst expectations of 81 and far below a long term average of
100, was the lowest since records began in 1972, data from
statistics office INSEE showed.
Worryingly, households' view on how their standard of living
would evolve also came in at the lowest in over four decades,
while more people consider this is the right time to save and
less and less plan important purchases.
The consumer confidence indicator has been worsening in
parallel with jobless numbers, which edged up to a new all-time
high of 3,264,500 in mainland France, labour ministry data
showed on Wednesday.
INSEE forecast last week that the economy would contract by
0.1 percent this year as subdued consumer demand weighs.
It said growth would be too weak for the economy to start
creating new jobs and forecast that the unemployment rate would
hit 11.1 percent by year-end, just shy of a 1997 record of 11.2
percent.
