(Adds detail, JP Morgan cuts euro zone output forecast)

* Surprise drop follows decline in German output

* Raises doubts about strength of euro zone output due Thurs

* Peugeot sounds positive note despite industry woes

* Data comes as government prepares to unveil 2014 budget

By Brian Love

PARIS, Sept 10 French industrial output unexpectedly fell in July as car production and fuel refining slumped, confounding forecasts for the euro zone's second-biggest economy to make a solid start to the third quarter.

The 0.6 percent month-on-month decline in production, announced by INSEE on Tuesday, raised doubts too about the euro zone as it followed a surprise drop in German industrial output and exports, reported last week.

JP Morgan bank cut its forecast for euro zone output for July, due out on Thursday, following the French data. It now expects a 1.2 percent decline in output, excluding construction, on the month, against its previous projection for a 1 percent drop.

The French data suggests the economy is still fragile after pulling out of recession in the second quarter, adding to the challenge facing President Francois Hollande's government as it puts the final touches to a 2014 budget that must cut debt without killing nascent economic recovery.

Oil and coke refining fell 6.7 percent in July from June on a seasonally adjusted basis, while car production slid 11.2 percent, an even harder tumble than the 7.4 percent decline reported in June.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.6 percent increase in total industrial output in July, after a 1.4 percent decline in June.

"Today's report shows a weaker-than-expected entry of industrial production into the third quarter," said Tullia Bucco, an economist at UniCredit bank.

The French central bank raised its growth forecast for this quarter slightly on Monday to 0.2 percent, quarter-on-quarter, following a recent improvement in economic data.

Bucco, however, said she expects quarterly growth will slow to 0.1 percent in July-September after a 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, whose 2014 budget bill is due to be unveiled on Sept. 25, sounded upbeat about the euro zone's prospects though on Tuesday and said that would help France meet or beat the government's growth forecast of 0.1 percent this year.

"The (growth) number of 0.1 percent seems to me to be a very cautious estimate to work with in 2013. For 2014, we want to build on the recovery in France to make it sustainable," Moscovici told a seminar at the finance ministry. "France has everything it needs for that with the euro zone doing better as it recovers, and with the pillars of domestic demand solid."

PEUGEOT MORE UPBEAT

Tax revenues are weak due to the economic downturn and Moscovici also said on Tuesday that France will not bring its public deficit in line with an EU-limit until 2015, instead of next year as planned.

Struggling carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen sounded a more upbeat note on the outlook for the car sector, saying renewed weakness in European sales during the traditionally slack summer vacation period of August, did not appear to have extended into this month.

"For the moment our September orders are at a similar level to last year," Chief Executive Philippe Varin told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show. (Additional reporting by John Irish and Leigh Thomas in Paris, and Laurence Frost in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton)