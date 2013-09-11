* France cuts 2014 growth forecast to 0.9 pct from 1.2 pct
* Public deficit seen at 4.1 pct in 2013 vs pvs 3.7 pct
forecast
* 2014 deficit revised up to 3.6 pct from 2.9 pct projection
By Ingrid Melander
PARIS, Sept 11 France revised its public deficit
forecasts on Wednesday, acknowledging it would take advantage of
an extra two years granted by the EU in order to put its
finances back on track while preserving fragile growth.
The euro zone's second-largest economy exited a shallow
recession in the second quarter but still struggles with weak
activity and high unemployment.
As a result its 2014 budget will be based on a growth
forecast of 0.9 percent, the government said, lowered from a
previous 1.2 percent forecast. It confirmed it expects feeble
growth of 0.1 percent this year.
The move to revise growth and deficit forecasts is in line
with recommendations by the International Monetary Fund and
European Commission. They had warned that France's projections
were too optimistic and that it would need more time to put
finances back on track without strangling the nascent recovery.
The Socialist government, under fire for relying largely on
taxes to plug fiscal gaps, cut planned tax hikes for next year,
saying spending cuts would minimise the impact on growth.
"We have decided on deficit targets that support growth,"
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told a news conference.
The European Commission had told France in May it could take
until 2015 to bring its deficit under 3 percent of GDP, but had
angered Paris with recommendations on reforms it should
implement in return, including that of its pension system.
The government, which is faced with weaker-than-expected tax
revenues this year, is now targeting a deficit of 4.1 percent of
national output in 2013, up from an earlier target of 3.7
percent. Next year's target is 3.6 percent, up from an initially
projected 2.9 percent.
The deficit stood at 4.8 percent of GDP in 2012.
But after repeated revisions of growth and deficit forecasts
some analysts warned that even the new target to bring the
deficit below 3 percent in 2015 could be difficult considering
France's decades-old struggles with cutting public spending.
"As far as taxes are concerned the French administration is
very efficient, but in terms of cutting public spending they
really need to prove they can do it. We have some doubts they
will see this fully through," said Societe Generale economist
Michel Martinez, whose growth forecasts are lower than the
government's.
In what Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault described as the
"battle for growth", spending curbs of 15 billion euros will
make up the bulk of the total 18 billion euros in deficit
reduction in 2014, with the remainder from higher taxes and
clamping down on tax evasion.
There will be no additional taxes for businesses next year,
the government said, adding that it will review its corporate
tax policy so that it weighs less on production tools.
The 2014 budget bill will be officially presented in full on
Sept. 25.