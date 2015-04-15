* Says will target smaller reductions than commission sought
By Ingrid Melander
PARIS, April 15 France will target smaller
reductions in its structural budget deficit in 2016 and 2017
than called for by the European Commission in order to preserve
economic growth, the government said on Wednesday.
French officials said the cuts sought by the EU executive on
the structural deficit - which strips out the effects of the
economic cycle - were too high.
That could lead to more friction between France and its euro
zone peers after Paris won a two-year reprieve on its headline
deficit.
"Implementing those (EU) recommendations would have stifled
growth and stopped us from curbing unemployment," Finance
Minister Michel Sapin told a news conference.
"Our strategy is built around our determination to get the
economy back up and running in the long term ... to boost growth
and jobs."
In the stability programme that all euro zone members send
to the Commission, the French government said it planned to cut
its structural deficit by 0.5 percent of national output this
year and in each of the next two years.
The European Commission has said France - which has
exasperated many of its euro zone peers by repeatedly missing
fiscal targets - must cut its structural deficit by 0.5 percent
in 2015, 0.8 percent in 2016 and 0.9 percent in 2017.
Sapin noted the government had already said last week the
headline public deficit would meet a new agreed target of
falling under 3 percent of GDP in 2017.
He argued that a strict implementation of structural deficit
targets should not choke much-needed growth. "We are continuing
this discussion with the European Commission," he said.
The government stuck to a 1 percent economic growth forecast
for this year and trimmed it slightly to 1.5 percent for 2016
and 1.5 percent in 2017, even if it hopes to do better thanks to
a weak euro and oil prices as well as low borrowing costs.
Officials detailed 4 billion euros in extra savings France
will make in the 2015 budget to meet EU requests this year.
Some 1.2 billion euros will be saved through lower public
debt servicing costs, a similar amount by public administrations
and another 1 billion from cuts in social security and health
spending.
France also plans an extra 5 billion euros of savings in
2016.
