PARIS, April 30 French consumer spending fell a
bigger-than-expected 0.6 percent in March from February as
warmer weather brought down energy usage but was still up 1.6
percent over the first quarter, data released on Thursday by the
INSEE statistics agency showed.
Energy spending fell 3.2 percent while spending on consumer
durables rose one percent over the month, with spending on cars
rising 1.9 percent.
The median forecast from 20 economists polled by Reuters was
for a 0.3 percent monthly fall overall after a 0.2 percent rise
in February, a slight upwards revision on the initial reading.
Over the first quarter as a whole, consumer durables
spending rose 1.8 percent, largely due to car sales, and housing
goods spending was up 1.3 percent. Purchases of textiles and
leather goods were up 2.8 percent over the first three months.
"The sharp increase in consumption bodes well for GDP growth
during the first quarter of the year. The figures support our
view that the recovery is likely to have accelerated during the
period, boosted by lower oil prices," IHS Economics' Diego
Iscaro said.
Data this week showed French consumer confidence rose for
the third consecutive month in April to reach its highest in
more than five years, although nagging concerns about
unemployment meant it was still below the long-term average.
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer suggested that
growth, which the government expects to hit one percent this
year, could rise above 1.5 percent next year and so start to
create employment if supported by economic reforms.
(Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and
Louise Ireland)