* May consumer confidence rises to 98 from 94
* Confidence index tops even highest estimate
* Jobless total logged two months of declines
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, May 27 Wracked by fears about rising
unemployment for years, French households are at long last
turning more optimistic, keeping an economic recovery on track
despite waves of strikes and protests over a contested labour
reform.
The official consumer confidence index published on Friday
surged well past even the highest estimate to reach the highest
level since October 2007, before the global financial crisis
broke.
Less than a year from a presidential election, the timing
could not be better for President Francois Hollande with his
Socialist government locked in a showdown with the hardline CGT
union over its plans to ease labour regulations.
Perhaps most inspiring for Hollande, who has said he would
not run for re-election unless unemployment falls, the
confidence survey saw joblessness concerns drop to the lowest
level since June 2008.
Households' view on their standard of living also returned
to pre-crisis levels, suggesting that they may be beginning to
buy into Hollande's much-mocked recent claim that "things are
going better".
"You'd really have to be a killjoy to say it's not getting
better," economist Denis Ferrand at COE-Rexecode told Reuters.
In Paris for an annual review of the French economy, IMF
France mission chief Christian Mumssen said this week that
consumers' purchasing power was improving against the background
of solid wage growth and virtually no inflation.
What's more, companies are also turning cautiously more
optimistic. Business activity recovered in May to levels not
seen since the Nov. 13 attacks in around Paris in which 130
people died, according a closely watched monthly survey of
purchasing managers.
STRIKES
Though strikes are hitting production in the energy sector,
an output spike in April amid unseasonably frigid weather may
help smooth out the average over the course of the quarter,
impacting overall growth less than could be feared.
"In the short-term, the impact of the strikes is probably
very limited," COE-Rexecode's Ferrand said, noting that the
much-more paralysing strikes of 1995 had only shaved 0.2
percentage points off GDP.
"At most we'll lose the extra 0.1 point we were supposed to
gain from the higher number of business days this year."
One of the most encouraging signs for the economy came on
Wednesday when monthly jobless data showed the number of
registered job-seekers had fallen in April for the second month
in a row.
"Monthly job-seeker figures are usually volatile but there
is nonetheless a clear inflexion in the trend," the OFCE
economics think tanks wrote in a note, pointing out that the
decline in April was the first over 12 months since Lehman
Brothers went bankrupt in September 2008.
The improving labour market should help consumer spending
which already grew a hearty 1.2 percent in the first quarter,
the strongest quarter since late 2004.
Also playing in the economy's favour are the European
football championships that France will be hosting from June 10
for a month with all of the extra spending by football fans from
across Europe.
And, as the IMF's Mumssen noted, "If France wins the cup
then we would expect very strong consumption."
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)