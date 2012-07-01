PARIS, July 1 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday the government would lower its economic growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 given the worsening economic climate.

In an interview with Le Figaro newspaper, Moscovici said the government would reduce its 2012 forecast to at least 0.4 percent from 0.7 percent when its revised budget was presented to the cabinet on Wednesday.

"As for 2013, everybody knows that we won't reach 1.7 percent. (So) betting on a range between 1 percent to 1.3 percent ... seems more credible," he said.