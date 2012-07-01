Tradeweb to open early on Friday after UK election
LONDON, June 7 Fixed income trading platform Tradeweb said it would open early on Friday due to Britain's general election.
PARIS, July 1 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday the government would lower its economic growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 given the worsening economic climate.
In an interview with Le Figaro newspaper, Moscovici said the government would reduce its 2012 forecast to at least 0.4 percent from 0.7 percent when its revised budget was presented to the cabinet on Wednesday.
"As for 2013, everybody knows that we won't reach 1.7 percent. (So) betting on a range between 1 percent to 1.3 percent ... seems more credible," he said.
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department has barred any legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases, in a change that could impact banks and other corporations.