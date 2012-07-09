* Bank of France says GDP likely dropped 0.1 pct in Q2
* President says return to lasting growth a priority
* BoF sentiment indicator dips in June
* Weak domestic demand, tax hikes weigh, says analyst
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, July 9 France's economy flatlined in the
first half of 2012, President Francois Hollande said,
prioritising a return to growth as data showed a worsening
business climate weighed down in part by looming tax hikes
introduced by his government.
A high rate of expansion was needed to bring down
unemployment and "we need to do everything we can to generate
lasting growth for the years ahead," Hollande told a conference
on industrial relations on Monday.
Earlier, the country's central bank said it expected the
euro zone's second largest economy to have shrunk by 0.1 percent
in the second quarter after posting zero growth in the first
three months, sticking with last month's forecast.
The latest signs the near 2 trillion euro ($2.5 trillion)
economy is flirting with recession, while unemployment sits at a
13-year high, will add to pressure on Hollande.
His Socialist government was elected in May promising to
avoid the painful bouts of austerity that have multiplied across
other parts of Europe.
But France's slowdown has hit state revenues, and in his
first major set of economic measures last Wednesday, Hollande
announced tax rises worth 7.2 billion euros, singling out large
companies and the rich.
"French business confidence remains low due to an anaemic
domestic market and (the) new taxes announced (last week)," ING
economist Manuel Maleki said. "Moreover, the poor international
climate and the uncertainty regarding the future of the euro
zone have hit (the index)."
The central bank said on Monday its monthly business
sentiment indicator fell in June to its lowest since late 2009,
when the economy was emerging from its worst post-war slump.
Sentiment for the industrial sector eased to 91 from 92 in
May with a decline in the auto industry offset by rises in
pharmaceuticals and the agro-food industry. Services sentiment
fell to 90 from 92 with the outlook for the coming months
clouded by high uncertainty.
Facing deteriorating business conditions, many French
companies are slashing their headcount and the CGT union fears
as many as 75,000 further jobs may be on the line.
The INSEE official statistics agency forecast last month
that the economy would stagnate in the first half of the year
and eke out meagre growth in the second, avoiding a full-blown
slump.