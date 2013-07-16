PARIS, July 16 France will reduce tax rebates on
biofuels, spend less on apprenticeship and cut down family
benefits as part of a 3-billion-euro plan to target wasteful
subsidies the government will announce on Wednesday.
The plan is one of the first concrete steps in a process to
simplify the French administration and the subsidies it hands
out, but still a drop in the ocean for a country with one of the
highest levels of public spending in the developed world.
It will be accompanied by dozens of measures meant to make
life easier for businesses and people by cutting red tape,
including making it cheaper to register a business and extending
the validity date of national identity cards, officials in Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office said.
With public spending close to 57 percent of growth domestic
product, France is second only to Denmark in the OECD group of
industrialised countries, at a time when its economy is
stagnant, unemployment grows and factories lose competitiveness.
Progressively cutting down tax rebates on crop-based
biofuels, as well as tax rebates on fuel for a number of
businesses, excluding road freight business, will be one of the
most controversial measures in the government's plan, and could
anger farmers, in particular.
This happens as the European Union is stepping up efforts to
limit the use of crop-based biofuels, increasingly seen as
doing the planet more harm than good.
The 3-billion-euro plan, about half of which is based on
reducing spending and half on scrapping tax rebates, is part of
the government's efforts to find 20 billion euro in spending
cuts and tax hikes to reduce the public deficit next year.
Half of the plan, or 1.5 billion euros, will come from
reviewing subsidies to businesses, which Industry Minister
Arnaud Montebourg said last month reached about 100 billion
euros for some 6,000 different type of subsidies.
Another 1 billion euro will come from already announced cuts
in tax breaks for rich households and half a billion from
reviewing subsidies to apprenticeship.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Ron Askew)