PARIS, July 19 France's state lender Caisse des Depots will return to banks 30 billion euros of deposits they had to pass on from savings accounts, the Finance Ministry said on Friday after a meeting between President Francois Hollande and senior bankers.

Banks are required to hand over to the Caisse des Depots (CDC) 65 percent of the money deposited by savers on tax-free Livret A accounts for investment in public projects, which the lenders say makes it tougher to comply with capital rules.

The popular accounts, which offer savers generous interest rates, provide the government with a source of investment that does not add to the budget deficit or public debt. The Socialist government has been pushing savers to use these accounts by raising the maximum amount they can deposit in them.

Banks have complained that the move would drain more funds away from other investments and life insurance schemes just when they are being buffeted by the euro zone debt crisis and are under pressure to improve their capital ratios.

Central bank governor Christian Noyer has pointed out that the CDC does not use all the money from the savings accounts and has pushed for a change in what the deposits are used for.

Friday's announcement came as a one-off measure to appease the banks, which will still have to hand over to the state lender most of the regulated savings.

"These resources will enable banks to lend more to help finance the economy, mainly to the benefit of small and medium businesses," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In exchange, banks will trim the commissions they receive on these savings accounts, to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent. This, the ministry said, will help finance social housing.

The new rules will apply as of July 31.

The government announced on Thursday that the interest rate paid by Livret A accounts would be cut to 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent on Aug. 1 to reflect lower inflation. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Natalie Huet; Editing by Alison Williams)