Dec 18 The French economy will pick up slightly
in the first half of 2015, helped by the positive effects of a
weak euro combined with low oil prices but this will not be
enough to bring unemployment down, the INSEE statistics office
said on Thursday.
INSEE forecast 0.3 percent growth in the first quarter and
the same in the second quarter of 2015, compared to growth of
only 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.
The statistics office confirmed its previous estimate of 0.4
percent growth for 2014 overall.
Low inflation caused in part by a slump in oil prices is
having a positive impact on household consumption, while the
depreciation of the euro is helping French exports, INSEE said.
It forecast that together these factors could contribute an
extra 0.1 percent to GDP growth per quarter in 2015 with an oil
barrel at $70, plus an additional 0.1 percent overall if it fell
below $60.
The sharp slowdown in housing activity experienced in the
past two years will also begin to ease, it said.
Nevertheless, INSEE predicted the jobless rate would climb
from 10.4 percent this year to 10.6 percent by the end of the
second quarter, unwelcome news for President Francoise
Hollande's already record-low popularity.
The short-term lethargy and structural failings of the euro
zone's second-largest economy mean that it will remain a major
worry for others in the single currency bloc.
But the global context together with new reforms due to kick
in next year are prompting some to bet that France can achieve a
one-percent 2015 growth target still modest by many standards
but more than twice the 2014 growth estimate.
(Reporting By Hannah Murphy; Editing by Ingrid Melander;
editing by Ralph Boulton)