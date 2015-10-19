PARIS Oct 19 French President Francois Hollande on Monday predicted growth of 1.1 percent in 2015.

The government's official 2015 growth forecast is 1.0 percent.

"Europe is getting better, France too. We are going to achieve 1.1 percent growth, more even," Hollande said in an interview on RTL Radio, although he acknowledged that such a level of growth was "not sufficient". (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)