PARIS Oct 28 French industry plays a bigger
role in the euro zone's second-biggest economy than previously
thought, the national statistics agency INSEE said in a study
that casts a new light on its much-lamented decline.
Under traditional accounting methods, industry generates
less than 15 percent of economic activity in France, making it
the least industrialised advanced country apart from Luxembourg
and Greece, according to OECD data. data.oecd.org/chart/4o3I
That has been the source of much angst among policymakers
and business leaders concerned that the country is losing its
industrial prowess.
In its study, INSEE said that industry, and to a lesser
extent construction, played a bigger role in private sector
activity when taking into account that firms put services
supporting those sectors in separate legal entities.
As a result, where manufacturing generated 24.4 percent of
private sector activity in 2011 using traditional accounting
methods, it was responsible for 27.5 percent when all of firms
subsidiaries were consolidated into one group.
"The industrial sector is much bigger when activities
serving industry are attributed to it," INSEE's head of sector
analysis Elisabeth Kremp told journalists.
Companies' contribution to economic output is typically
tallied based on firms as legal entities.
That does not necessarily reflect the fact that many large
industrial groups put activities like finance operations or
research and development in separate subsidiaries, which
inflates the role of services in the overall economy.
As a result, when firms are looked at consolidating their
subsidiaries, not only do industrial groups play a bigger role
but they employ more people and export more.
INSEE said its study was part of a broader drive among
European stats agencies to look at companies in terms of their
economic activity rather than as legal entities.
Fears that France had lost its industrial eminence helped
convince Socialist President Francois Hollande to launch a 40
billion euro ($44 billion) payroll tax credit scheme in 2013
aimed at restoring French firms' competitiveness.
In a separate study, INSEE said that the scheme had largely
helped stop a steady deterioration in corporate profit margins
seen beforehand.
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)