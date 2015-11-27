* Oct consumer spend down 0.7 pct, consensus f'cast -0.1 pct
* Jobless total rose most in over two years to new record
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Nov 27 French consumer spending fell the
most in seven months in October and the jobless total surged to
a new record, signs that a recovery in the euro zone's second
biggest economy was struggling to gain momentum even before
attacks in Paris this month.
The INSEE stats agency said on Friday consumer spending fell
0.7 percent in October from September, the weakest reading since
March and worse than even the lowest forecast of 0.6 percent in
a Reuters poll of economists.
However, much of the decline was due to a 3.4 percent drop
in new car sales after a spike the previous month, while clothes
and petrol purchases also pulled back amid warmer than usual
weather for the season. link.reuters.com/pef35s
Adding to the gloomy picture, the jobless total jumped by
42,000 in October to 3.58 million amid increased layoffs and
terminations of fixed-term contracts, Labour Ministry data
showed late on Thursday.
The data suggest that a gradual recovery underway in France
was on a shaky footing even before the Nov. 13 shootings and
suicide bombings in Paris by militant Islamists that killed 130
people and shocked the nation.
"It is likely that household consumption may weaken in the
fourth quarter after the good performance recorded in the third
quarter, although widespread sales promotions across the country
may help mitigate the knock-on effect of the attacks on
spending," Unicredit economist Tullia Bucco said in a research
note.
"Looking ahead, improved fundamentals support a prompt
re-acceleration in consumption in the early months of next year
assuming that the terrorist threat subsides, without having any
lasting effect on consumer behaviour," she added.
President Francois Hollande's government is hoping that the
economy can achieve growth of at least 1.5 percent next year,
which is considered to be the minimum necessary to get
unemployment falling.
TOURISM
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said this week that tourism
in Paris was starting to recover after hotel bookings plummeted
in the wake of the attacks.
Economists say that the sector, which generates more than
seven percent of economic output in France, the world's top
tourist destination, is one of the most vulnerable to any
economic fallout from the attacks.
In one positive note, Housing Ministry data released on
Friday showed that housing starts rose 0.3 percent in the three
months through October, as the home construction sector pulls
out of a deep slump which had been weighing on economic growth.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)