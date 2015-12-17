PARIS Dec 17 The attacks in Paris last month
will weigh on French economic growth only briefly in the fourth
quarter before France resumes more stable growth in 2016, the
official statistics agency, INSEE, forecast on Thursday.
The euro zone's second-biggest economy will grow only 0.2
percent in the fourth quarter from the third, INSEE estimated,
trimming its forecast from 0.4 percent.
The impact from the Islamic State attacks on Nov. 13 was
projected to reduce fourth-quarter growth by 0.1 percentage
points from fourth-quarter growth. Other factors, such as low
energy production amid unseasonably warm weather, explained the
rest of the revision, INSEE said.
Despite the weaker outlook for the fourth quarter, INSEE
kept its full-year 2015 growth forecast at 1.1 percent, the best
showing since 2011 and in line with the government's forecast
for growth of at least 1.0 percent.
"That's the scenario that seems the most probable to us,"
INSEE's head of economic forecasting Vladimir Passeron told
journalists. "Household spending and growth pulled back at the
end of the year, but should hold up."
The economy will return to growth of 0.4 percent in the
first and second quarters of next year, INSEE said, in its first
estimates for growth in the new year.
Not only is consumer spending expected to rebound, but
household investment, which consists primarily of real estate
purchases, should pull out of a long-running slump that has been
weighing on overall growth.
With oil prices low, annual inflation of 0.3 percent was
forecast for the first quarter and 0.2 percent for the second
quarter, helping underpin growth in consumer purchasing power.
INSEE calculated that low oil prices were giving the French
economy an overall boost of 0.4 percentage points. Another 0.4
percentage points was coming from the European Central Bank's
unconventional monetary policy.
As the economy's prospects improved, unemployment was
expected to edge down from an 18-year high of 10.6 percent in
the third quarter to 10.4 percent by the middle of 2016.
