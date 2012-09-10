PARIS, Sept 10 The Bank of France said on Monday
it expects the economy to contract 0.1 percent in the third
quarter, while its business sentiment indicators improved in
August.
The growth estimate confirmed an earlier forecast. The euro
zone second largest economy flatlined in the second quarter.
The central bank said its sentiment indicator for France's
industrial sector rose to 93 in August from 90 in July, with
notably the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors more optimistic.
The sentiment indicator for the services sector rose to 91
from 90, with a slight rise in business for management
consultancies and advertising.