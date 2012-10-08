PARIS Oct 8 The French economy is believed to
have shrunk 0.1 percent in the third quarter of the year,
according to a September survey by the Bank of France which
showed activity declining in both services and industry.
The forecast was the central bank's third estimate for gross
domestic product during the months of July and September, and
was unchanged from the previous survey forecast, published at
the start of last month.
"In September, industrial activity declined
globally(...)Order books were considered by business managers to
be below normal levels. The capacity utilisation rate decreased
slightly further," the Bank of France said in a statement.
The business sentiment indicator for industry fell to 92 in
September from 93 previously, while production remained below
the long-term average for the sector.
In services, the sentiment indicator was unchanged at 91,
reflecting a decline in activity, although the bank said the
outlook for October appeared slightly more positive.
Gross domestic product in France has stagnated over the past
three quarters and economists see few signs of improvement on
the horizon.
National statistics agency INSEE said last week it expected
the euro zone's second biggest economy to have remained stagnant
in the third quarter and to continue to post zero growth in the
final quarter of the year.