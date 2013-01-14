PARIS Jan 14 France expects to broadly meet its 2012 public deficit target of 4.5 percent of economic output even if the central government deficit was slightly more than expected, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The central government deficit came in at 87.2 billion euros ($116 billion), according to provisional figures. That was a billion euros more than the 86.2 billion euros foreseen in the last budget bill.

"This result broadly confirms the 2012 public deficit forecast for 4.5 percent of GDP with a slight downside risk," the finance ministry said in a statement.