PARIS Feb 13 France will probably miss its
target of reducing the public sector deficit to 3 percent of
economic output this year, French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Wednesday.
Asked whether the state audit body had been correct in
predicting on Tuesday that France would miss the target, Fabius
replied: "I think it's likely, and that means we must both avoid
squeezing what remains of growth while being responsible and
making sure the word savings is part of our vocabulary."
The government has so far said it is determined to hit its
deficit goal, despite the weakness of the economy.