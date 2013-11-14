PARIS Nov 14 France's economy contracted 0.1
percent in the third quarter, slowing sharply from growth of 0.5
percent in the previous three months, the INSEE statistics
agency said on Thursday.
The preliminary reading fell short of expectations for
slight growth of 0.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 22
economists.
Economic activity was widely expected to slow after the
economy surged out of a shallow recession in the second quarter
because of one-off factors like exceptionally high electricity
production amid particularly cold weather.
INSEE reported that domestic demand was flat in the third
quarter while investment fell 0.6 percent and household spending
rose 0.2 percent. Stock rebuilding by companies had a positive
effect, adding 0.5 percent to output.