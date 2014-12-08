PARIS Dec 8 France's economy is on course to
grow 0.1 percent in the final quarter of the year, led by a
modest gain in industrial activity, the central bank said on
Monday in a second estimate confirming its first.
The forecast came after official data showed the euro zone's
second largest economy eked out 0.3 percent growth in the third
quarter after contracting 0.1 percent in the second.
The central bank offered its latest take on French prospects
in its monthly business climate survey which showed sentiment in
the industrial sector stood at 97 in November, slightly higher
than the 96 recorded in October.
The survey showed that sentiment in the services sector was
flat at 93. The October reading was revised down one point from
a preliminary level of 94.
President Francois Hollande's Socialist government expects
growth of 0.4 percent this year before it accelerates to 1.0
percent next year, led by a hoped-for rebound in corporate
investment.
Underlining the difficulty of the task ahead, forecasts by
ECB staff issued last week sharply downgraded the overall euro
zone's growth outlook for next year to 1.0 percent from the 1.6
percent predicted in September.
