PARIS, Sept 8 The French economy is set to grow 0.2 percent in the third quarter versus the previous quarter, the central bank said on Monday, sticking to a previous estimate.

If borne out, the forecast would mark a slight pick-up after the euro zone's second biggest economy posted zero growth in the first quarters of the year.

The central bank offered the estimate in its monthly business climate survey which showed that an index of confidence in the industrial sector rose to 97 in August from 96 in July.

Meanwhile, its sentiment indicator for the services sector rose to 94 from 93. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Brian Love)