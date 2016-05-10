PARIS May 10 France's economy grew 0.3 percent
in the three months to June from the previous quarter, the
central bank estimated on Tuesday in its first forecast for the
second quarter.
The Bank of France gave its estimate in its monthly business
climate survey in which it said industrial sector confidence
remained unchanged at 99 in April. A slight contraction in the
agri-food, aeronautics and electronics sectors offset strong
growth in the car industry.
Industry executives said they expected activity to
accelerate in May.
Meanwhile, service sector morale was also stable at 96 with
those polled expecting stronger activity growth in May, the Bank
of France said.
The French economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.5 percent
in the first quarter of the year, according to figures published
by the INSEE national statistics agency on April 29.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)