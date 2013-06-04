By Ingrid Melander
| PARIS, June 4
PARIS, June 4 France must step up reforms to
liberalise its economy and lower labour costs to get back to
growth and improve its competitiveness, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF said the euro zone's second-largest economy would
start turning around in the second half of the year. On Monday,
it halved its 2013 forecast for number one economy Germany based
on uncertainty in other euro zone economies, including
neighbouring France.
In its report on France, it slightly trimmed its forecast to
see the economy contract by 0.2 percent this year from a
previous -0.1 percent forecast. The French economy would grow by
0.8 percent next year, from a previous 0.9 percent forecast.
"Following three years of substantial fiscal adjustment,
there is scope to moderate the pace of consolidation going
forward, provided the effort is concentrated on the expenditure
and backed by continued structural reforms," it said in a
regular review of France.
The Fund stressed that France must increase competition in
product and services markets to improve its competitiveness,
while focusing budgetary efforts on containing expenditure.
"A powering up of the reforms launched by the government in
the last six months is needed to close this gap," it said in a
report after one of its regular missions.
"Other instruments should be found to lower the effective
cost of hiring young workers, if not through the wage through an
easing of contractual work arrangements."
The Fund said that the balance sheet repair of banks had
continued at a sustained pace and overall risks to financial
stability have abated considerably.
But it added: "French banks still have some way to go to
increase their liquidity buffers and improve net stable funding
ratios. This requires a move toward more market-intermediated
credit and higher deposit collection."
France says it will eke out 0.2 percent growth this year but
the European Commission and most economists have already said
they see it shrink slightly, with the Commission projecting a
0.1 percent contraction.
France entered a shallow recession in the first three months
of the year as the economy contracted by 0.2 percent because of
weak exports, investment and household spending.