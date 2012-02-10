* December industrial output falls more than expected
* Central bank sees economy skirting a recession
* Growth and jobs at core of presidential election
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Feb 10 Limp industrial output in
December supported signs the worst may be over for France's
economy, keeping intact hopes that the country may avert a
recession ahead of a presidential election in which jobs and
growth will take centre stage.
Friday's worse than expected 1.4 percent dip in production
supported expectations that gross domestic product may have
shrunk in the last quarter of 2011, while recent business
sentiment surveys have pointed to a gradual recovery.
With the euro zone's debt crisis also having entered a
calmer period, some economists are reconsidering forecasts that
the region's second biggest economy is in a short, shallow
recession - a stance echoed by Bank of France Governor Christian
Noyer.
"We are not in a soft recession, we're in a flat period,"
Noyer told Europe 1 radio on Friday. "We already have signs that
things are going to take off again."
With unemployment claims running at an over 12-year peak and
the trade deficit at record highs, President Nicolas Sarkozy is
battling to restore voter confidence in his economic credentials
as he prepares to seek a second term in a two-round presidential
election that kicks off on April 22.
Bank of France data on Friday showing the current account
deficit widened in December offered further evidence of the
country's waning international competitiveness.
The bank estimated earlier this week that the economy will
stagnate in the first three months of the year with zero growth,
basing its forecast on its monthly business sentiment surveys,
which pointed to a stabilisation of industrial activity in
January and a mild decline in services.
INVESTMENT HOPES
Friday's industrial production figures from the INSEE
national statistics office showed output fell 1.4 percent in
December from November, when it had risen 1.1 percent.
The readout was worse than economists' average forecast for
a decline of only 0.8 percent, according to a poll by Reuters
with estimates ranging from -1.5 percent to 0.5 percent.
But French industrial firms plan to increase their
investment spending by seven percent this year, according to a
quarterly survey from INSEE released on Thursday.
That more positive outlook chimes in with cautious signs of
improvement in business and consumer confidence since the start
of the year, following a massive infusion of ECB liquidity into
Europe's banking system in December and hopes Greece can get its
debt under control.
"Given recent signs of recovery in business surveys, we
expect that France will most likely avoid recession," Unicredit
economist Tullia Bucco said.
After years of decline and job-shedding, France's
manufacturing sector is shaping up to be a hot topic with
Sarkozy angling to rush through a cut in firms' social welfare
contributions to make them more competitive internationally,
financing the move with an unpopular rise in VAT sales tax.
His Socialist challenger and pollsters' favourite, Francois
Hollande, wants instead to foster investment by setting up a new
public industrial bank and raising the limits on tax-free,
state-regulated savings accounts to mobilise more funds for
lending for small and innovative firms.