PARIS Oct 10 French industrial output rose in
August, bucking forecasts of a fall, largely due to a rebound in
car sector production, the statistics office INSEE said on
Wednesday.
Total industry output rose 1.5 percent versus July, and the
July figure itself was revised to a rise of 0.6 percent rather
than the initially reported 0.2 percent increase.
"This comes as a surprise after the poor performance of
recent business surveys," said Dominique Barbet, an economist at
BNP Paribas bank. "It is possible that manufacturers decided to
increase inventories of finished goods ahead of possible
industrial action from trade unions."
One of the main causes of the overall rise was an increase
of 9.9 percent in auto sector output. Another driver was the
rise in output of food oils and in beverage production during a
month when high summer temperatures boosted demand for drinks.
Economists polled by Reuters in advance of the report had on
average predicted drop in August of 0.2 percent.
One statistics office official cautioned against reading too
much into an August output figure because it is peak month in
the summer holiday season and many factories are closed or on
limited production, meaning small increases in one area or
another can have a large impact on the overall reading.
More broadly, industry output over the three months to the
end of August was only 0.2 percent higher than the preceding
three months and 2.0 percent lower than the same three-month
period a year earlier.
Economic growth as measured by quarterly gross domestic
product has been at a standstill since the end of the third
quarter of 2011 and INSEE forecasts 0.2 percent GDP growth in
2012 as a whole.