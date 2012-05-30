PARIS May 30 The number of jobless people in
France rose for a twelfth month running in April to stand at its
highest since September 1999, highlighting the challenge facing
new Socialist president Francois Hollande.
The number of registered jobseekers in mainland France rose
by 4,500 to 2.89 million, up 0.1 percent from March, according
to the labour ministry, which was giving its first monthly
readout since Hollande named an interim government in mid-May.
Hollande, elected on a tax-and-spend programme, has promised
to create 150,000 state-aided jobs and recruit 60,000 staff in
the national education service during his 5-year term but has
stopped short of announcing targets for jobless reduction.
The new data is the most frequently reported domestic jobs
indicator for France, although it is not prepared according to
widely used International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards
nor expressed as an unemployment rate of number of job seekers
compared to the total work force.
The CGT trade union, one of the country's largest, told the
government at a meeting on Tuesday that some 45,000 jobs risked
being lost in the near term in France, where economic growth as
measured by GDP halted in the first quarter of the year.
That estimate, presented at a meeting between unions and the
government, was described as "realistic" by Labour Minister
Michel Sapin on Wednesday.