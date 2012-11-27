By Vicky Buffery
PARIS Nov 27 The number of people out of work
in France soared again in October to hit its highest level in
14-and-a-half years, piling pressure on Socialist President
Francois Hollande who has promised to halt the relentless rise
by the end of 2013.
Labour Ministry data showed the number of jobseekers in
mainland France rose by 45,400, or 1.5 percent, to hit 3.103
million, marking the 18th consecutive monthly increase and
taking the total to its highest level since April 1998.
The increase was only slightly smaller than in October which
saw the biggest jump in jobless rolls since April 2009, showing
the deterioration in the job market is accelerating as recession
in the broader euro zone hits demand.
France's 1.9 trillion euro ($2.46 trillion) economy has been
virtually stagnant since grinding to a halt at the end of last
year, and many economists expect it to contract in the months
ahead despite a surprise 0.2 percent rise in the third quarter.
With the economy still struggling, the Labour Ministry said
there was a risk the figures could get even worse.
But it noted that new measures to bolster company investment
and the youth job market that will kick in from next year have
yet to produce results.
"This run of negative figures on employment only increases
our resolve to do something to reverse the trend between now and
the end of next year," Labour Minister Michel Sapin said in a
statement.
Hollande won power in May on a pledge to cut unemployment,
but has since had to grapple with a wave of layoff announcements
that have damaged his popularity and sapped public morale.
The government unveiled a set of measures at the start of
November, including sweeping tax rebates for companies, aimed at
boosting industrial competitiveness and safeguarding jobs.
French business newspaper Les Echos said Hollande was now
planning a faster rollout of the rebates so that they reach full
speed within two years instead of the three year build-up
initially envisaged.
Meanwhile, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg has been
increasingly vocal in his criticism of companies mulling job
losses. He shocked steelmaker ArcelorMittal this week, fanning
tensions over two threatened blast furnaces, by saying its CEO
was no longer welcome in France.
With the pace of job losses rising steadily, surveys show
the public wants more than promises to save the economy, and
economists want deeper structural reforms.
The Labour Ministry data is the most frequently reported
domestic jobs indicator for France, although it is not prepared
according to widely used International Labour Organisation (ILO)
standards nor expressed as a rate of the number of job seekers
compared with the total work force.