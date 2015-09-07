PARIS A report on how to reform France's complex set of labour rules, due to be presented to Prime Minister Manuel Valls, urges the government to reduce the role of the state and let unions and employers' groups make most essential decisions, Les Echos said.

The French business newspaper said it had obtained a copy of the much-awaited report commissioned by Valls from top civil servant Jean-Denis Combrexelle and to be unveiled on Tuesday, as France struggles to reduce unemployment that is near 10 percent.

President Francois Hollande said earlier on Monday at a news conference that France's panoply of labour laws needed to be overhauled.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)