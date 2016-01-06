PARIS Jan 6 France's economy minister urged his
own left-wing government on Wednesday to do far more to
liberalise the economy, arguing that President Francois
Hollande's Socialists had failed to reform fast enough and bring
down stubbornly high unemployment.
Speaking out at a moment when his government is focusing on
security in the wake of the deadly Islamist attacks of early and
late 2015, Macron said France was one of just a few EU countries
where the jobless rate had not fallen last year.
"We should have moved with greater speed, force and daring,"
Macron, a former investment banker whose free-market stance irks
many fellow Socialists, told Le Monde newspaper.
With Hollande and Prime Minister Manuel Valls concentrating
on security fears that have boosted the popularity of the
far-right National Front party, Macron's comments were clearly
intended as a warning to his own camp not to neglect a need for
more aggressive liberalisation ahead of elections in 2017.
"We have to rise to the challenge ... now is the moment for
major reform."
Macron, whose liberalisation of the bus transport sector has
prompted a mushrooming of low-price travel alternatives to the
country's railway network, said much more should be down to open
up other sectors closed to people without specific diplomas or
qualifications that were not always justified, he said.
Cutting red tape and regulation to allow people set up their
own business more easily was vital, said Macron.
Citing the car sharing and taxi business Uber, which has
come up against legal obstacles in France, Macron said in the
interview it was "easier nowadays to find a client that an
employer."
"As I said after the terrorist attacks, our economy is
marked by blocked society and stalled mobility," he said.
The Socialist government is under intense pressure to prove
that left-wingers are as prepared as their adversaries on the
right and far right to implement tough security policies in the
wake of the Islamist attacks of Jan 7-9 and Nov 13, 2015 - with
a flipside risk that economic reform could take a back seat in
the last full year of Hollande's mandate.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)