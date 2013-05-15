UPDATE 2-Japan's factory output races in April to hit its highest level since 2008
* Japan economy recovering on robust global demand (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
PARIS May 15 France maintained its forecast of 0.1 percent growth this year after data on Wednesday showed its economy slid into recession in the first quarter.
"I'm sticking to the (forecast) figures," French Finance Minsiter Pierre Moscovici told reporters.
Moscovici said the government would press on with reforms and urged the European Union to focus its policies on growth rather than austerity.
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.