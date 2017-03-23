PARIS, March 23 French industrial morale fell to a four-month
low in March, coming in below expectations, data from state statistics body
INSEE showed on Thursday, in what may be the first sign that uncertainty
surrounding the presidential election may be weighing on confidence.
Morale in the industrial sector fell to 104 points in March from 107 in
February. A Reuters poll of economists had an average forecast of 107.
In the dominant services sector, the index was stable at 104, while the
composite index edged down one point to 104, although the previous month's
reading was revised up one point.
The following are the main figures published by INSEE. Although the
composite business sentiment index is broader-based, industry morale is more
closely followed by economists.
March 17 Feb 17 Jan 17 Dec 16
France composite 104 105 104 105
Industry 104 107 106 106
For business morale details from INSEE: link.reuters.com/pav79t
For industry morale details from INSEE: link.reuters.com/raw62v
For a graphic: link.reuters.com/nut32t
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)