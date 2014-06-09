MONTREAL, June 9 Bank of France Governor
Christian Noyer highlighted low and falling inflation on Monday
as a key problem, heightening the risk of actual deflation.
"The main challenge, of course, is low and declining
inflation, with inflation expectations in the euro area drifting
downward at short to medium-term horizons," Noyer, who is also a
policymaker at the European Central Bank, told the economic
Conference de Montreal.
"This prevents adjustments in relative prices, an important
mechanism to eliminate gaps in competitiveness, and it increases
the risk of outright deflation, should a negative shock occur in
the future."
