PARIS Oct 17 Proposed French economic reforms
could boost the country's average growth by 0.3 percentage
points per year over five years, the OECD said on Friday.
Over 10 years, the increase could reach 0.4 percentage
points, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development said in a report ahead of a visit by President
Francois Hollande.
However, the OECD added that the growth boost depended on
quick implementation of the proposed reforms, which include
phasing out 30 billion euros ($38.46 billion) in payroll tax on
companies.
(1 US dollar = 0.7801 euro)
