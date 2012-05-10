GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* British election results point to government losing majority
May 10 French national statistics office released the following indicator for industrial output in March on Thursday. Percentage change Mar-Feb Feb/Jan 3 mths y/y Industrial production index -0.9 0.9 -0.1 -1.4 Manufacturing output 1.4 -0.9 -0.5 -1.7 Agri-food 0.4 0.7 -0.1 0.5 Coke-making, refining 3.4 -5.1 -14.3 -18.4 Electrical equipment 1.1 -2.5 -0.7 -1.7 Transport equipment 0.7 1.6 -0.6 -0.6 Other manufactured goods 2.0 -1.3 -0.3 -2.0 Mining, energy, water -14.2 12.4 3.5 1.3 Construction 17.8 -15.7 -4.6 -5.0 Weight Mar Mar/Feb Feb/Jan 3mths Industrial production index 6815.0 91.9 -0.9 0.9 -0.1 Manufacturing output 5942.0 92.1 1.4 -0.9 -0.5 Agri-food 794.0 105.7 0.4 0.7 -0.1 Coke-making, refining 122.0 66.8 3.4 -5.1 -14.3 Electrical equipment, 1004.0 91.6 1.1 -2.5 -0.7 machinery IT, Electronic, optical 319.0 98.2 2.0 -2.6 3.5 equipment Electrical equipment 251.0 98.5 1.3 -4.5 -4.0 Machines and other equipment 434.0 82.9 0.2 -0.8 -1.6 Transport equipment 845.0 88.3 0.7 1.6 -0.6 Automobiles 567.0 67.1 -2.8 1.5 -1.9 Other transport equipment 278.0 131.6 4.7 1.6 0.9 Other manufactured goods 3177.0 90.8 2.0 -1.3 -0.3 Textiles, leather, clothing, 183.0 57.9 0.7 -2.7 0.5 shoes Wood, paper, printing 320.0 76.9 2.0 0.3 -0.5 Chemicals 323.0 112.9 0.7 -2.1 3.6 Pharmaceuticals 325.0 111.2 -0.3 0.0 -0.3 Rubber, plastic, non-metal 597.0 88.5 7.1 -6.9 -2.1 minerals Basic metals, metal products 954.0 81.0 1.5 -1.7 -0.2 Other manufacturing, 475.0 106.3 0.4 4.9 -1.3 installation, repair Mining, energy, water 873.0 91.0 -14.2 12.4 3.5 Mining, quarrying 65.0 88.4 22.9 -21.2 -7.5 Electricity, gas, steam, air 727.0 89.1 -18.2 16.7 4.4 conditioning Water supply, treatment 81.0 110.1 2.3 0.5 3.1 Construction 3185.0 97.1 17.8 -15.7 -4.6 Main industrial groupings Capital goods 1984.0 92.5 0.8 1.7 -0.4 Intermediate goods 2315.0 87.2 3.7 -4.5 -0.5 Consumer durables 136.0 80.7 -0.7 -0.9 -1.7 Consumer non-durables 1435.0 102.7 0.1 0.5 -0.1 Year on year figure compares last three months with same period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months with preceding three months.
* British election results point to government losing majority
LONDON, June 9 Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd just managed to hold onto her seat in Thursday's national election, but she saw her previous 4,796 majority slashed to just 346 votes as her Conservative Party was predicted to lose its majority.