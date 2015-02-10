(Adds details)

PARIS Feb 10 French industrial production rose by 1.5 percent in December from November on stronger output in the energy and transport sectors, data from the INSEE official statistics agency showed on Tuesday, an upbeat signal ahead of fourth quarter GDP data.

INSEE said the forecast-beating rise came after a revised 0.2 percent fall in the previous month and a 0.4 percent drop over the past three months. Production in the manufacturing sector rose by 1.2 percent after a 0.5 percent fall in November.

A Reuters poll of 26 economists on industrial output had an average forecast of 0.4 percent with estimates ranging from -0.2 to 1.2 percent.

BNP Paribas economist Dominique Barbet said the strong figures made it more likely that the French economy had grown slightly in the fourth quarter, versus a forecast for flat growth. "Looking forward the December production gain sets a positive tone for 2015 growth," he said in a research note.

INSEE said the rise was largely due to increased activity in the energy and transport sectors, notably in aviation and rail, as well refining which had resumed after a prolonged maintenance stoppage.

While the overall level of industrial production was still lower than at the end of 2013, the figures bode well for fourth quarter gross domestic (GDP) output data due to be published on Friday.

Both INSEE and France's central bank expect GDP to grow by 0.1 percent in the quarter, while President Francois Hollande has said the economy should grow by 1 percent over 2015, helped by lower oil prices and a weaker euro against the dollar.

