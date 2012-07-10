July 10 France's industrial output slumped more
sharply than expected in May, adding to signs that the euro
zone's second largest economy struggled to gain traction in the
second quarter of the year.
National statistics agency INSEE said overall production
fell 1.9 percent compared with April, far worse than a Reuters
forecast for a drop of 0.9 percent.
The decline was in part due to an 8.7 percent drop in
electricity and gas consumption, which partially offset the
April's sharp jump of over 20 percent caused by unseasonably
cold weather.
But manufacturing output also slumped, by 1.0 percent, with
falls in all segments, from electronics and textiles to
transport, underlining just how much demand has weakened as
unemployment has risen and business morale dwindled.
The Bank of France said on Monday France's 2 trillion euro
economy probably contracted by 0.1 percent in the second quarter
of the year, after flatlining between January and March.
Separately, President Francois Hollande said he expected
gross domestic product to have stagnated over the first half,
adding that measures were needed to generate growth and bring
down jobless numbers, which hit a 13-year high in April.