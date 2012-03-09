March 9 French national statistics office released the following indicator for industrial output in January on Friday. Percentage change Jan/Dec Dec/Nov 3 mths 3 mths y/y Industrial production index 0.3 -1.3 -0.3 -0.6 Manufacturing output 0.2 -1.3 -0.1 0.6 Agri-food -0.6 -0.7 -0.5 2.1 Coke-making, refining 11.1 0.1 -0.1 -6.2 Electrical equipment 3.5 -2.9 0.5 2.0 Transport equipment -1.5 -0.5 2.1 1.4 Other manufactured goods 0.1 -1.3 -0.6 -0.2 Mining, energy, water 2.4 -1.3 -1.8 -8.2 Construction 0.6 -0.4 0.8 4.1 (Detailed data, seasonally adjusted) Percentage change Weight Jan Jan/Dec Dec/Nov 3mths Industrial production index 6815 92.1 0.3 -1.3 -0.3 Manufacturing output 5942 91.8 0.2 -1.3 -0.1 Agri-food 794 104.2 -0.6 -0.7 -0.5 Coke-making, refining 122 69.8 -11.1 0.1 -0.1 Electrical equipment, machinery 1004 94.1 3.5 -2.9 0.5 IT, Electronic, optical equipment 319 97.5 6.1 -4.2 0.7 Electrical equipment 251 102.4 0.9 -2.1 1.1 Machines and other equipment 434 86.8 3.2 -2.2 0.0 Transport equipment 845 86.7 -1.5 -0.5 2.1 Automobiles 567 68.5 -0.6 -1.6 -0.9 Other transport equipment 278 123.8 -2.7 1.0 5.6 Other manufactured goods 3177 90.1 0.1 -1.3 -0.6 Textiles, leather, clothing, shoes 183 58.3 2.5 -2.6 -1.9 Wood, paper, printing 320 76.7 -0.4 -0.4 -1.5 Chemicals 323 113.3 2.9 -0.7 0.2 Pharmaceuticals 325 111.1 -0.3 -0.4 -1.4 Rubber, plastic, non-metal minerals 597 87.9 -0.3 -0.7 0.5 Basic metals, metal products 954 81.2 0.6 -1.5 -1.4 Other manufacturing, installation, repair 475 102.1 -2.2 -2.5 0.1 Mining, energy, water 873 94.8 2.4 -1.3 -1.8 Mining, quarrying 65 91.5 -0.4 0.7 3.7 Electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning 727 93.8 2.5 -1.4 -2.6 Water supply, treatment 81 106.3 3.7 -1.9 1.0 Construction 3185 97.7 0.6 -0.4 0.8 Main industrial groupings Capital goods 1984 91.3 0.0 -1.9 0.9 Intermediate goods 2315 87.8 1.3 -1.0 -0.4 Consumer durables 136 82.1 1.0 -5.1 0.0 Consumer non-durables 1435 101.8 -0.5 -0.7 -0.6 Year on year figure compares last three months with same period a year earlier, 3 month figure compares last three months with preceding three months.