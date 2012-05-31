PARIS, May 31 French statistics office INSEE released the following data on producer prices for April on Thursday. The data covers the prices of goods leaving French factories for the domestic market, excluding sales tax (percentage changes, base 2000). Both "total industry" and "industry ex energy, food" exclude construction. Average April April April weight index m/m y/y Total industry 1000 119.2 0.0 2.7 Mining, energy, water 130 136.7 0.5 5.6 Manufactured products 870 116.6 -0.1 2.2 Food, drink, tobacco 188 112.0 0.3 2.3 Coke-making, refining 70 175.6 -1.4 9.4 Electronic, IT equipment 92 111.5 0.2 1.7 Transport equipment 79 106.2 0.0 1.3 Other industrial products 441 112.1 -0.1 0.7