PARIS, June 16 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls pushed a flagship economic reform bill further on its way
through parliament without a vote for the second time in four
months on Tuesday, prompting rebel backbenchers to slam an
"admission of weakness."
The government's decision to use a constitutional device to
avoid a vote in the second reading of the deregulation bill will
expose it to a no-confidence vote on Thursday. But it is all but
certain to survive that because those same rebels in the ruling
Socialist party are unlikely to want to trigger new
parliamentary elections.
But the move also shows the government still fears the
trouble-making capacity of the rebels despite the party as a
whole having closed ranks behind Valls and President Francois
Hollande at a party congress earlier this month.
The bill cuts red tape in a wide variety of areas including
allowing more shops to open on Sundays and evenings, speeding up
job dismissal procedures, opening competition for long-distance
bus routes and exposing legal professions to more competition.
The government's decision to use a constitutional mechanism
that allows it to avoid a vote, as it did for the first reading
in February, triggered complaints that the reformist Valls was
being authoritarian.
"This is not about being authoritarian, this is about being
efficient," Valls responded on Tuesday. "What matters is to go
quickly."
"For too long, France has been victim of blockages that
thwart its economy and slow activity," he later told lawmakers.
Earlier, Hollande said he wanted the reforms to be passed
into law by France's July 14 national holiday.
The reform bill helped persuade France's EU peers give it
more time to get its public finances into line.
It also includes measures announced last week to encourage
small firms to hire by making labour rules more flexible and
cutting costs. These were condemned by some within the ruling
Socialist party and could have made it more difficult for the
government to get a positive vote.
While the head of France's main employers' union Pierre
Gattaz said avoiding a parliamentary vote was a good decision,
former Education Minister Benoit Hamon - one of the more
high-profile rebels - said it was "an admission of weakness."
Socialist party spokesman Hugues Fourage said it was time
they stopped battling their own government. "It's not Manuel
Valls who is moving away from the left - it's the rebels that
are moving away from the Socialist party," he told reporters.
