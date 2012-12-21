PARIS Dec 21 France does not seem to need
further belt-tightening, as it has a credible budget, the
European Union's top economic official said in a newspaper
interview published on Friday.
"Additional savings measures are not essential," EU Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in an interview
in daily Le Monde. "Once you have a credible medium-term budget
strategy, including on reforms, you can have a softer
adjustment."
Rehn also said France needed to carry out labour market
reforms to tackle unemployment and that existing pension reforms
should be extended.