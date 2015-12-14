PARIS Dec 14 French retail sales fell the most in eight months in November with department stores taking the hardest hit after the Islamist State-claimed attacks in Paris, a survey from the Bank of France said on Monday.

The French central bank's monthly retail index fell 1.1 percent in November from October to the lowest point since March after the shootings and suicide bombings that left 130 people dead in the second high-profile attack this year in France.

With security a major concern on shoppers' minds following the attacks, department stores, which include famed institutions like the Galeries Lafayette, saw their sales fall 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, online retailers saw theirs surge 3.2 percent heading into the crunch holiday season.

The central bank estimated earlier this month that the economic impact of the attacks would be "transitory and limited", forecasting a temporary fall in confidence.

The Bank of France said on Monday that its November retail survey was carried out up until seven days after the end of last month. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)