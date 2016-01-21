PARIS Jan 21 Societe Generale economists
estimate that France's economy contracted in the fourth quarter
of 2015 due to the effects of the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris and
unusually mild weather, they said in a note on Thursday.
The French bank cut its forecast for the final quarter of
last year to show the economy shrinking by 0.1 percent, but
expects a strong rebound to 0.7 percent growth in the first
quarter of 2016 and a sustained pick-up over the rest of the
year.
National statistics office INSEE will publish a preliminary
estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) on Jan. 29.
The bank's opinion was more pessimistic than that of INSEE,
which sees 0.2 percent growth, and the Bank of France, which
expects 0.3 percent growth, although the two institutions have
also downgraded their forecasts since the attacks.
"The reasons for this revision are threefold: the mild
winter, the Paris attacks and a temporary widening of the trade
deficit owing to exceptional imports," Societe Generale
economist Michel Martinez said in the note.
That would put French GDP growth at 1.0 percent in 2015, in
line with the government's own forecast, instead of the 1.2
percent SocGen expected until now.
"This does not change our view that the French economy will
stop underperforming the euro area in 2016, however," he wrote.
More typically cold weather, which boosts electricity
production and clothing sales, and a gradual return to normal in
the hotel and restaurant sector, shunned by tourists after the
attacks, will boost the economy in the first quarter, the bank
expects.
Over the remainder of 2016, SocGen said the drag from the
depressed construction sector will disappear, while tax cuts
will boost French firms' investment and hiring.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)